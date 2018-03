A "psychotic" driver today (fri) admitted killing two young friends by mowing them down in a hit-and-run as they walked home. Richard Frost, 39, careered into Thomas Fletcher, 19, and Thomas Northam, 22, in his BMW X5 before fleeing the badly damaged vehicle. A court heard he took cocaine and speed from behind the wheel before crossing into the wrong side of the road to plough into the pair from behind on January 3 this year.