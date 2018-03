A 15-year-old girl who weighs 380lbs due to a rare condition which makes her so hungry she rifles through BINS in search of grub has been crowned a pageant queen. Anna Hankins has Prader-Willi Syndrome, an incurable genetic disorder which causes low muscle tone, short stature and chronic eating.The ninth grader was born prematurely and underweight, but as a toddler developed an insatiable appetite and was diagnosed with the condition aged two.