Jewish leaders launch scathing attack against Corbyn

Jewish community leaders have launched a scathing attack on Jeremy Corbyn, claiming he has sided with anti-Semites "again and again". The extraordinary open letter from the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council came as Mr Corbyn said he was "sincerely sorry" for the pain caused by "pockets" of anti-Semitism within Labour. But the Jewish leaders took aim at Mr Corbyn personally, saying he is "repeatedly found alongside people with blatantly anti-Semitic views".