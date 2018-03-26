Police Drive Riot Vans Towards Crowd to Disperse Barcelona Protesters

Protests turned violent in Barcelona on March 25 as thousands of people took to the streets to demonstrate against the arrest of former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont.Puigdemont was detained by German police acting on a European arrest warrant. He had been living in Belgium in self-imposed exile and had been visiting Finland for a conference. He was arrested entering Germany from Denmark on his way back to Belgium.La Vanguardia reported that almost 100 people were injured in demonstrations in Barcelona, where riot police used force to disperse the crowds. Credit: BBC Mundo via Storyful