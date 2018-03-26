Drone Captures Devastation in East Ghouta Town Following Evacuation Deal

Syrian government forces established control over key towns in East Ghouta on March 25, after an evacuation deal with was struck with opposition groups, Syrian state media SANA reported.Bus convoys carrying hundreds of rebels and their families to Idlib province left the towns of Jobar, Ain Tarma, Zamalka and Arbin, the same source said.This drone video was shared by the Syrian Ministry of Defense and it shows scenes from the town of Ain Tarma, in East Ghouta. Credit: Syrian Ministry of Defense via Storyful