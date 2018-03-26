Egypt Vows to Secure Polling Centers as Voting Gets Underway in Presidential Election

The spokesperson for the Egyptian Armed Forces has said polling centers would be secured ahead of the country’s presidential election on March 26.This footage, which shows armed guards outside schools and other locations being used as polling centers, was released one day ahead of the election. In a statement, the Egyptian Ministry of Defense vowed to create a safe setting for Egyptians to cast their votes.The footage was released following a car bomb attack in Alexandria on Saturday that killed two soldiers.The three-day presidential election sees challenger Moussa Mostafa Moussa of the El-Ghad Party take on the country’s current president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, with el-Sisi’s victory widely believed to be a foregone conclusion. Credit: Egyptian Ministry of Defense via Storyful