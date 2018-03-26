Fire Kills One, Displaces 600 Families in Philippines City of Taguig

A fire broke out in a residential area of Taguig city in the Philippines, on Sunday, March 25, killing one woman and leaving at least 600 families homeless.The blaze ripped through the Technological University of the Philippines compound in West Bicutan, according to Inquirer.net. The fire broke out in a home at 3:23 pm local time and quickly spread to neighbouring homes, the report said.The affected people are staying in a nearby covered court and a school. Credit: Jameun Cantere via Storyful