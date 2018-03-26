Fire Destroys Derelict Mill Near Rochdale

Several fire crews responded after a fire broke out at the derelict Proofings Mill in Littleborough, near Rochdale, on the morning of Saturday, March 24, according to the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service.Local residents were temporarily evacuated. The service said that because of the instability of the building, crews could only fight the fire from the outside, slowing down efforts to extinguish it. Crews were still working to put out pockets of fire on Sunday morning. Credit: Greater Manchester Fire via Storyful