Smoke Billows From Fatal Fire at Siberian Shopping Centre

Four children were killed on March 25, after a fire broke out in a shopping centre in Kemerovo city in southern Siberia, Russian media reported.Firemen rescued 10 people and another 50 managed to escape, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.Aside from the four bodies that were found, seven other people were reported injured, Sputnik News reported.Footage posted to social media showed a victim escaping the fire by climbing out of a fourth-storey window as smoke billowed behind them before falling violently onto a door shelter.This footage shows firefighters responding to the fire. Credit: Alexander Novoselov via Storyful