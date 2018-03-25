News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Young Man From East Ghouta Says Good Bye as Siege Nears Its End

A young man who has been posting videos from East Ghouta said farewell to his town of Arbin on March 24, after opposition forces reached ceasefire agreement with the Syrian government.The opposition militia Faliq al-Rahman and many civilians in Arbin, Zamalka, Ein Terma, and Jobar, all cities in East Ghouta controlled by the group, were guaranteed safe passage to northern Syria, where opposition forces also control territory, as a part of the ceasefire.In this footage, Mohammad Najem thanks the people who stood by him during difficult days, but said the time had passed and he would migrate to Idlib tomorrow.Najem asked where the world was and where are the rights for children?Fighting continued in other parts of East Ghouta on March 24, even as negotiations continued between Russia and Islam Army, the last remaining opposition militia, which still controls the city of Douma in East Ghouta, local news outlets said. Credit: Muhammad Najem via Storyful

Latest

0325_1800_wa_hit
1:17

Woman on church retreat hit and killed by car
0325_1800_wa_flight
3:11

Aussie welcome for first ever Perth to London flight
0325_1800_qld_kingaroy
2:12

Kingaroy locals who rescued child from burning home are hailed as heroes
0325_1800_qld_power
1:15

Cyclone Nora passes through Queensland
0325_1800_vic_cricket
3:05

Australian cricket's greatest day of shame
0325_1800_sa_dogfood
1:35

Popular pet food pulled from shelves
0325_1800_sa_hostpital
1:37

Storm erupts over Royal Adelaide Hospital
0325_1800_sa_fire
1:24

Man lucky to be alive after trying to fight air conditioner fire

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'