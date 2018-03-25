Young Man From East Ghouta Says Good Bye as Siege Nears Its End

A young man who has been posting videos from East Ghouta said farewell to his town of Arbin on March 24, after opposition forces reached ceasefire agreement with the Syrian government.The opposition militia Faliq al-Rahman and many civilians in Arbin, Zamalka, Ein Terma, and Jobar, all cities in East Ghouta controlled by the group, were guaranteed safe passage to northern Syria, where opposition forces also control territory, as a part of the ceasefire.In this footage, Mohammad Najem thanks the people who stood by him during difficult days, but said the time had passed and he would migrate to Idlib tomorrow.Najem asked where the world was and where are the rights for children?Fighting continued in other parts of East Ghouta on March 24, even as negotiations continued between Russia and Islam Army, the last remaining opposition militia, which still controls the city of Douma in East Ghouta, local news outlets said. Credit: Muhammad Najem via Storyful