"This is not Coachella. This is real life": On the ground at the March for Our Lives in D.C.
Hundreds of thousands of students, parents, and supporters gathered in Washington, D.C., for the March for Our Lives. Leaders of the movement, which began following the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and others took to the stage to deliver speeches calling for action to end gun violence. Yahoo News reporter Marquise Francis was on the ground getting reactions from the crowd as the events unfolded.