Massive crowd rallies against gun violence in Washington

The March for Our Lives, a nationwide protest against gun violence, took place on March 24. Survivors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, organized the march after 17 people were fatally shot at their school last month.

In the video, a filmer captured just part of the massive crowd that took part in the March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C.

“In a historic groundswell of youth activism, hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied across the U.S. against gun violence Saturday,” The Associated Press reported.