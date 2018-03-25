Gun rights advocates hold counterprotest in Los Angeles

The March for Our Lives, a nationwide protest against gun violence, is taking place today. Survivors at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, organized the march after 17 people were fatally shot at their school last month.

In the video, a small group of gun rights advocates held a counterprotest in Los Angeles near the March of Our Lives rally.

“Those taking part in the march were asked to steer clear of the counterprotesters who were cordoned off away from the march itself,” the filmer said. “A counterprotester was moved back by police after he had moved into the parade route.”