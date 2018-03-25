US Expats in Rome Call for Greater Gun Control in March for Our Lives Event

A group of demonstrators gathered in Rome, Italy, on March 24 to call for greater gun control in the United States, as part of the March for Our Lives events happening around the world on that day.As well as hundreds of events planned for the US, marches in a number of countries around the world, including Japan, Spain, Denmark, and Ireland, are also taking place on this date.In Rome, those present heard personal accounts from a number of students. The demonstrators chanted, “No more violence, end gun silence!” Credit: American Expats for Positive Change via Storyful