Protesters Clash with Police Following Detention of Catalan Leaders

Protesters clashed with police in riot gear at a train station in Lleida, Spain, as part of a night of protests on March 23, after Spain’s Supreme Court ruled that five Catalan leaders should be detained without bail.The court deemed the politicians a “flight risk” as they face charges related to October’s independence referendum, El Pais reported.Those detained included regional presidential candidate, Jordi Turull, and former Catalan politicians, Josep Rull, Carme Forcadell, Raul Romeva, and Dolors Bassa.Thousands of people protested in a public square in Barcelona with signs that read, “united against repression.”This footage is described as showing a protester being detained by a police officer at a train station in Lleida, as protests continued outside. Credit: Helena Huguet via Storyful