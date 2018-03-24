Protests in Poland Over Proposals to Tighten Abortion Law

Thousands of people protested across Poland on Friday, March 23, over a new government bill which would lead to further restriction in access to abortion in the country.The proposals would involved a withdrawal of access to termination in the case of fatal fetal abnormalities.The commissioner of the Council of Europe said the bill would be at variance with Poland’s obligations under international human rights law.Amnesty International also condemned the proposals.This comes after a previous attempt in 2016 to ban all abortions in Poland, which sparked massive protests that led to the government reversing their position on the ban. Credit: Aleks Sz via Storyful