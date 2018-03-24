Indonesian police catch illegal wildlife trader with haul of exotic species

Indonesian police on Friday caught an illegal wildlife trafficker in possession of a large haul of exotic and endangered creatures.

Footage showed the unidentified suspect being taken in for questioning in Probolinggo, East Java.

The clip also showed some of the creatures the individual was attempting to trade, including flying squirrels, gibbons and what appeared to be baby otters.

According to the filmer, the animals will be taken to a wildlife rehabilitation centre from where they will be released into the wild.