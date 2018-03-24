Man Beaten Over Cigarettes in Collingwood

Police released footage on March 24 of a vicious assault on a 39-year-old Melbourne man, attacked by a group of three men on January 27 in Collingwood after they asked him for a cigarette.Police allege the man was then punched and fell to the ground, when the group tried to steal his wallet, before fleeing the scene.“The man sustained minor injuries, including bruising and a laceration, and was taken to hospital,” police said. Credit: Victoria Police via Storyful