Stephon Clark: Demonstrators Block Interstate Traffic During Second Day of Protests

The entrance ramp onto Interstate 5 in Sacramento, California, was blocked on Friday, March 23, by demonstrators demanding justice for the shooting death of 23-year-old Stephon Clark on March 18.The protesters can be seen in this video kneeling at the intersection of the Interstate 5 on ramp at I Street. Police in riot gear can be seen responding to the demonstration.The Sacramento Bee reported the protests “turned ugly” on Friday when one bystander was accosted. The protests delayed vehicle traffic, light rail services and bus services.“Unlike Thursday’s largely peaceful march, the protest appeared to be loosely organized, at best. The group spent hours marching haphazardly through downtown streets, stopping twice at the Capitol and making decisions on the fly as to where to go next,” the Sacramento Bee report said.Stephon Clark, 23, was unarmed when he was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Department officers on Sunday, March 18. He was in his grandparents’ backyard, holding a cellphone, and was shot at least 20 times by two officers. Police released video and audio recordings of the incident on March 21. Credit: Ashley Marie via Storyful