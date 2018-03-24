Florida Highway Shut for Hours After Cows Get Loose Following Truck Crash

Emergency responders and volunteers wrangled over 100 cows that escaped when a truck overturned on I-10 in Walton County, Florida, on Friday, March 23.One person was taken to the hospital following the crash at 10pm Thursday night, a news report said. The road was shut down until after noon on Friday.Deputies from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, along with volunteers, rounded up 149 cows by the time the road was re-opened. Officials said the cows were involved with other accidents. Credit: Walton County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful