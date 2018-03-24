News

Roseanne Barr’s outburst on ‘Kimmel’ wins cheers

“I’ve always liked Roseanne, she holds nothing back.” “Finally someone on a talk show with a dissenting opinion.” After her headline-making appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Rosie’s got Newsroom commenters talking — and applauding.

Things got a bit awkward during the Thursday appearance. Barr, who voted for President Trump (and makes no apologies), shut down the late-night host after he questioned her political views. A defiant Roseanne replied: “A lot of us, no matter who we voted for, we don’t want to see our president fail.”

Then came the bleeps: “Because we don’t want [Mike] Pence! Are you f***ing kidding me? You want Pence? You want Pence for the freaking president? Well, then, zip that f***ing lip.”

Newsroom has her back. See the video above for more responses.

Kimmel and Barr’s little debate ended with some laughs, and the two agreeing to disagree.
What do you think of Roseanne Barr’s outburst? Join the conversation in Newsroom.

