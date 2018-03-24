Photographer’s images capture police raid during hostage situation in France
A photographer’s images captured a police raid during a hostage situation at a supermarket in Trèbes, France, on March 23.
“Three people were killed and five others wounded Friday in southern France after a gunman stole a car, fired at police officers and took hostages in a supermarket in what authorities are treating as a terror attack,” CNN reported.
In the video, 12 of the photographer’s images document the police raid as it happened.