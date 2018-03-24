News

ISIS gunman shot dead after killing 3 in South of France

An ISIS gunman has been shot dead after he stole a car and killed three people in France's latest terror attack.

Stills and video shows the scene as police initially responded to news of the attacks.

Footage shows how special GIGN counter-terror police descended on the small town and surrounded the supermarket quickly.

The 26-year-old attacker, identified as Redouane Lakdim by France's Interior Ministry, was killed by police at the Super U supermarket in Trèbes.

One person was killed when Lakdim stole a car in nearby Carcassone earlier that day, with two other deaths at the supermarket standoff.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack but provided no evidence.

President Emmanuel Macron described the incident as a "terror attack" and announced he would return immediately from an EU leader's summit in Brussels.

0324_1800_nat_newsbreak
7:33

News Break - March 24
0324_0700_nat_Meghan
1:39

Harry and Meghan visit Northern Ireland
0324_0700_nat_obama
1:29

Obama speaks at art gallery of NSW
0324_0700_nat_crash
0:20

Driver smashes into parked car at Prairiewood
0324_0700_nat_rain
1:18

Flood alert in NSW
0324_0700_nat_
2:47

France rocked by terror attack
0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
0323_1800_PER-Powerball
0:25

$20 million Powerball ticket sold in WA still unclaimed

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'