The Talk - Eve Reveals Frightening Face Off with Home Invader as a Teen; 'He had a big knife'

Eve reveals her the scariest moment of her life, at age 15, while home alone at night and answering a knock at the door. "It was a guy there and immediately I was like 'why did I open the door,'" she recalls. After asking for someone who didn't live there, Eve says she replied, "'You have the wrong door' and he said, 'I know you're here by yourself' and he pushed me in the door. Slammed the door. He had a big knife. He made me walk around the house. He asked me for money, he asked me to take my clothes off." Determined to break free, Eve shares, "I started taking off things really slowly. I took off one shoe, then the other show, then the shirt I had on. And he got up for like a millisecond and I bolted down the basement steps and I heard him coming after me. He tumbled down the steps and I ran out the door and I started screaming...and my neighbor came out and had a gun...I was traumatized....They never ever, ever caught this man, which is why I always thought I saw him."