The Talk - Eve Reveals Frightening Face Off with Home Invader as a Teen; 'He had a big knife'

Eve reveals her the scariest moment of her life, at age 15, while home alone at night and answering a knock at the door. "It was a guy there and immediately I was like 'why did I open the door,'" she recalls. After asking for someone who didn't live there, Eve says she replied, "'You have the wrong door' and he said, 'I know you're here by yourself' and he pushed me in the door. Slammed the door. He had a big knife. He made me walk around the house. He asked me for money, he asked me to take my clothes off." Determined to break free, Eve shares, "I started taking off things really slowly. I took off one shoe, then the other show, then the shirt I had on. And he got up for like a millisecond and I bolted down the basement steps and I heard him coming after me. He tumbled down the steps and I ran out the door and I started screaming...and my neighbor came out and had a gun...I was traumatized....They never ever, ever caught this man, which is why I always thought I saw him."

Latest

0324_1800_nat_newsbreak
7:33

News Break - March 24
0324_0700_nat_Meghan
1:39

Harry and Meghan visit Northern Ireland
0324_0700_nat_obama
1:29

Obama speaks at art gallery of NSW
0324_0700_nat_crash
0:20

Driver smashes into parked car at Prairiewood
0324_0700_nat_rain
1:18

Flood alert in NSW
0324_0700_nat_
2:47

France rocked by terror attack
0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
0323_1800_PER-Powerball
0:25

$20 million Powerball ticket sold in WA still unclaimed

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'