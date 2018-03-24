The Talk - Marcia Clark Wants O.J. to 'Confess,' but will settle for him 'not hurting anybody anymore'

Former O.J. Simpson prosecutor, Marcia Clark weighs in on Simpson being a free man now since getting out of jail last October. "The Talk" host Julie Chen asks, "What would you like to see O.J. do?" Clark responds, "In a perfect world, I'd like to see him confess. I'd like to see him give all his money and everything he's got to the Goldmans and satisfy that lawsuit. That's never gonna happen. So I would settle for him not hurting anybody anymore."