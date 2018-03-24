Ride power failure leaves girl suspended in air

A teenage girl who went on a fairground ride found herself suspended at a height of 24 metres - during a power failure. Alice Austin, 14, was one of two people on the ride, which reaches heights of 24 metres, when a suspected generator failure made the lights cut out across the fair at about 7pm. Her mother Kate Duncalf, 35, claims that even when the lights came back on, the momentum of the ride meant it was swinging backwards and forwards for 20 minutes. Kate said: “As far as we were concerned those kids were going to fall off and die in front of our eyes.