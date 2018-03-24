Nurse begins treatment for own terminal illness

An NHS oncology nurse forced to crowdfund to treat her own terminal cancer said she has been 'humbled' after hitting her target - and will start treatment on Monday. Brave Laura Harris, 42, has devoted her life to helping cancer patients but was told there was no treatment available from her NHS employers for her own fight with the disease. She has been battling stage four bowel cancer since early last year and given just three months to live. But she astounded colleagues by returning to her work to care for fellow cancer patients at North District Hospital later that year. And after a successful appeal to raise £40,000 for treatment she believes could give her more time with her young children she said she would continue to fight as hard as she can.