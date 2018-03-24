Pet owner installs ladder to keep animals apart

A pet owner has installed a much-needed ladder up to a second-floor cat flap to keep his warring pets apart. Marcin Telus built a ladder out of shelves and wooden blocks for his four-year-old moggy Simba. It means that Simba has free reign of the top floor of the house while three-year-old German Shepherd Zara stays out of the way on the ground floor. Footage shows Simba leaping from the ground onto a series of blocks stacked side-by-side leading up to a small gap in the side of the house.