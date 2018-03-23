Police Operation Underway at French Supermarket Amid Reports of Hostage Situation

A police operation was underway in Trèbes, near Carcassonne, France, on March 23, the French Interior Ministry said, amid news reports that a police officer was shot and hostages were taken at a supermarket.Le Monde reported that an armed man shot at police officers before entering the Super U store, where he took hostages. The building was surrounded by police, the report said.This footage is described as showing the police presence in the area at the time of the operation. Credit: La vie à Trèbes via Storyful