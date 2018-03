A gang of thugs armed with hammers and a crowbar smashed their way into a family home before threatening an 11 year old boy and spraying liquid in the face of a pensioner. They also threatened a teen girl before ransacking the home and making off with sentimental jewellery. In the terrifying ordeal an 11-year-old boy was dragged through the house to the lounge where the gang threatened violence if they did not hand over their valuables.