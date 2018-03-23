Amazing Timelapse Shows Loggerhead Turtle Hatching at Science Festival

Those who visited the World Science Festival Brisbane got the chance to witness an extremely rare occurrence.The Hatchery: Turtle Conservation Experience, a popular attraction at the festival, offered attendees the chance to witness loggerhead sea turtles being born — something which usually only happens beneath the sand.The eggs are incubated onsite and timed to emerge during the festival. Roughly 70 tiny loggerhead hatchlings get their first taste of life at the event.The festival runs from March 21 until March 25 at the Queensland Museum. Credit: Queensland Museum via Storyful