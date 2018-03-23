Amazon deliver small item in huge box

An online shopper was shocked when a small item she ordered from Amazon was delivered in a box so big - she can fit INSIDE it. The 4ft x 2ft cardboard box was for a small boom pole - used to hold a microphone - which was hidden inside with 30FT of paper. The RØDE Micro Lightweight Boompole lengthens to two metres but is just two feet long unextended. It also comes wrapped in plastic packaging. Buyer Jade Nightscales, 26, said: “I just couldn’t believe the amount that came with it.