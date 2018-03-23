Man drives his cow 2200 miles for surgery

A man drove his pet cow more than 2,200 miles across the US in an emergency road trip to try and save his sight. Dan McKernan, 28, rescued Hereford calf Mike, six months, from a nearby farm in November 2017, but quickly noticed that there was something not right with his eyes. Keen to give the young calf the best chance at life, Mike took him to veterinary medics in Michigan State University who determined that he was blind in one eye and needed surgery on the other to treat a detached retina.