Sparse Crowd for Kings Game as Stephon Clark Protesters Gather at Golden 1 Center

Protesters blocked the entrance to Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on the evening of March 22, calling for justice after the police shooting of Stephon Clark.This footage shows the interior of the Golden 1 Center and the fans who were actually able to make it inside the game. The uploader noted that fans had gotten free food and the national anthem had been skipped due the lack of attendees.The night’s game, between the Sacramento Kings and the Atlanta Hawks, was delayed by 20 minutes due to the protest. The arena was shut down and admission was blocked for many ticket holders. The Kings encouraged fans to travel home, with the assurance that they would receive information regarding refunds. The Kings won the game 105-90.Stephon Clark, 23, was unarmed when he was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Department officers on March 18. He was at his grandparent’s backyard, holding a cellphone, and was shot at least 20 times by two officers. Police released video and audio recordings of the incident on March 21. Credit: gonzo0813 via Storyful

