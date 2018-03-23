Stephon Clark: Police Officer Hit by Flying Object at Sacramento Protest

A police officer was hit in the head by a flying object during a protest for Stephon Clark at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on March 22.Uploader Ava Solano wrote, “I m disgusted by these protestors for throwing objects at the officers. These officers didn’t have any part in what happened in the recent shooting.”Hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of Sacramento on March 22, demanding action and justice in the death of Stephon Clark.Clark, 23, was unarmed when he was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Department officers at his grandparents’ backyard on March 18. He was holding a cellphone at the time. Police released video and audio recordings of the incident on March 21. Credit: Ava Solano via Storyful