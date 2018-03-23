Stephon Clark: Protesters Rally at Golden 1 Center, Delaying Kings Game

Protesters blocked the entrance to Golden 1 Center in downtown Sacramento on the evening of March 22, calling for justice after the police shooting of Stephon Clark.This footage shows the scene. A woman can be heard making a speech talking about how recent police shootings have made her scared in her own city, while others behind her hold a Black Lives Matter sign.Previously, demonstrators marched near Sacramento City Hall and blocked traffic on the interstate 5 for about a half hour, according to KCRA.The Sacramento Kings versus Atlanta Hawks game scheduled to open at the Golden 1 Center was delayed due to the protest. The arena was shut down and admission was blocked for many ticket holders. The Kings encouraged fans to travel home, with the assurance that they would receive information regarding refunds.Stephon Clark, 23, was unarmed when he was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Department officers on March 18. He was at his grandparent’s backyard, holding a cellphone, and was shot at least 20 times by two officers. Police released video and audio recordings of the incident on March 21. Credit: rockwell_4010 via Storyful