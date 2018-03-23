Regulating social media: Governments considering options
Regulating social media is something governments around the world are considering, following Facebook's latest data breach. Canada's privacy commissioner is investigating, but it's not clear if there will be any consequences. For now, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is putting the onus of protective privacy in the hands of social media companies. Meanwhile, the European Union has introduced a new law applying stiff regulations to companies that handle the personal information of EU citizens