Canada comes to rescue of young Afghan woman

Canada has come to the rescue of a young Afghan woman whose husband nearly killed her. Shakila Zareen was just a teenager when the man she was forced to marry, shot her in the face after she reported his constant abuse to the police. Zareen survived and ended up in India with her mother and younger sister. Declared a refugee, the U.S. initially approved an application for her to emigrate before telling Zareen she was ineligible. That's when Canada stepped up and offered her refuge. Zareen and her family quietly arrived in Vancouver in January, setting up her new life as a refugee