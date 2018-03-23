The Barenaked Ladies to reunite for one night

The Barenaked Ladies are set to reunite, but only for one night. They're celebrating their induction into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, so former frontman Steven Page will rejoin his bandmates for a two-song performance at this year's Junos — after barely speaking to each other for nearly a decade. Ahead of their much-anticipated performance, CBC News spoke to the Ladies and Page — separately — about life after the breakup and whether there's any real hope of getting the band back together, permanently