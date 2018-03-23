News

Stephon Clark: Protestors Take to the Streets of Sacramento Demanding Justice

Protesters marched through the streets of Sacramento, California, on March 22, demanding action and justice in the death of Stephon Clark. Clark, 23, who was unarmed when he was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Department officers on March 18.Clark was found by police in his grandparent’s backyard on March 18 and was holding a cellphone when he was shot at least 20 times by two officers. Police released video and audio recordings of the incident on March 21.According to The Sacramento Bee, hundreds of protesters gathered at Sacramento City Hall, then moved through the streets, blocking intersections and highway ramps. This video shows the protest, with many people chanting, “It’s a phone not a gun.”The “Turn Up” for Clark rally was organized by Black Lives Matter Sacramento, according to the Facebook event. The call to action was created after the video and audio related to Clark’s fatal shooting were released, the group said, adding:“We are tired of Sacramento law enforcement killing us!We are tired of talking and meeting and sitting trying to convince our elected officials that there needs to be change!Its time to TURN UP! ITS TIME TO LET THE CITY KNOW WE ARE NOT PLAYING THIS GAME WITH BLACK LIVES ANY MORE!” Credit: Kristina N. Flores via Storyful

