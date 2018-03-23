NSW Police Raid Clandestine Labs in Effort to Disrupt Drug Supply

New South Wales Police on March 22 raided a number of properties in a bid to disrupt statewide drug supply. During the operation, MDMA, or ecstasy, cocaine and ammunition were seized and six people were arrested.Police dismantled an active clandestine lab in Neville, near Blayney, and another inactive one in Moorebank, a suburb of Sydney.This video shows the raids in Moorebank, Merrylands West and Wetherill Park. Credit: NSW Police via Storyful