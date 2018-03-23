Two Dramatic School Bus Crashes Caught on Camera in Greenville County

The Greenville County (South Carolina) School District on March 22 released footage of two accidents involving school buses earlier this week.The first clip shows a semi-trailer losing control and slamming into the front of a school bus. The driver braced herself during the crash and no students were injured. The driver said in an interview that she followed training protocol.In a separate incident, a surveillance camera captured the moment a tree fell atop a moving school bus with six students from Southside High School aboard. The school district told Storyful that five of them sustained minor injuries and were transported to the hospital. The driver was uninjured. Credit: Greenville County Schools via Storyful