Firefighters Keep Close Eye on Montecito Waterways Amid Heavy Rain

Montecito Fire crews were out inspecting waterways on Thursday, March 22, as torrential rains fell over California, threatening areas that had been hit by floods and mud flows two months ago.Parts of southern California, including Montecito, were especially at risk because of the large wildfires that scorched much of the mountain areas last October.This video shows Buena Vista Creek, Bella Vista crossing, San Ysidro Creek, and the Romero debris basin in Montecito, where at least 17 people were killed in mud flows in January. Credit: Montecito Fire via Storyful