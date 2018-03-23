Fast-Moving Water Pushes Vehicle into Gully

Fast-moving water pushed a vehicle into a gully in Santa Clarita, California, on Thursday, March 22, and fast-acting passersby rescued the occupants, the sheriff’s department said in a tweet.Heavy rains have brought the floodwaters down from the mountains above Santa Clarita, an area where wildfires scorched the earth for weeks last fall. That left the canyons susceptible to major floods and debris flows in the rains connected with a major storm that began moving into California on Wednesday. Credit: Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff via Storyful