California Firefighters Rescue Person Stranded on Car in Flash Flood

Firefighters rescued someone from a stranded vehicle after flash flooding overtook a Sacramento County, California, road on Thursday, March 22.Video from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shows firefighters maneuvering a raft into position, tossing a life vest to a person standing on top of the vehicle before the person jumps into the raft with guidance from a firefighter.Heavy rain triggered widespread flooding across the Sacramento region on Thursday, swamping roads and stranding vehicles, a news report said. At least one mudslide that shut down a road was reported. Credit: Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District via Storyful