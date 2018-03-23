Rain Water Flowing Steadily Above Montecito

Santa Barbara County public works was out in force on Thursday, March 22, to monitor run-off from the mountains above Montecito and other areas as an atmospheric river drove heavy rains into Southern California.This video shows the Cold Spring Basin above Montecito, an area that suffered deadly mud-and debris-slides in January when another storm slammed the area.Authorities were also watching burn areas from last fall’s wildfires for signs of mudflows. Several areas were under evacuation orders. Credit: County of Santa Barbara Public Works via Storyful