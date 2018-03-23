Montecito Creek Flow Increases as Heavy Rain Moves In

Heavy rains dramatically increased the flow of creeks and rivers in southern California early Thursday morning, March 22, as authorities kept a wary eye on a region already hit by deadly mud flows two months ago.Nearby burn areas, hit by wildfires last fall, heighten the likelihood of such debris and mudflows. Montecito in particular was ravaged by the January storms. Santa Barbara County Fire officials were watching the creek levels and using an excavator to remove boulders and other debris from San Ysidro Basin. Credit: Mike Eliason, Santa Barbara County Fire via Storyful