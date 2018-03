Storm damage from a tornado that touched down in Fulton County, Georgia, on March 19, was recorded by Craig Levine on March 22, using his drone camera over the Chestnut Ridge area of Atlanta.The National Weather Service issued a warning for the area that weak tornadoes may develop across north Georgia during the evening hours on March 22.The tornado earlier in the week caused damage to at least 50 homes. Credit: Craig Levine via Storyful