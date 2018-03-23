Salisbury spy attack police officer called 'hero' by wife

The police officer exposed to the Novichok nerve agent after the Salisbury poisoning has said "normal life for me will probably never be the same" after he was discharged from hospital. Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey said he has been "overwhelmed" by the support he has received during the "completely" surreal experience. His wife, Sarah, said in a statement: "Nick doesn't like the term hero, but he has always been a hero to me and our children.".