News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
 

Salisbury spy attack police officer called 'hero' by wife

The police officer exposed to the Novichok nerve agent after the Salisbury poisoning has said "normal life for me will probably never be the same" after he was discharged from hospital. Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey said he has been "overwhelmed" by the support he has received during the "completely" surreal experience. His wife, Sarah, said in a statement: "Nick doesn't like the term hero, but he has always been a hero to me and our children.".

Latest

0323_1800_PER-CommGames
1:14

WA's Commonwealth Games team farewelled
0323_1800_PER-Powerball
0:25

$20 million Powerball ticket sold in WA still unclaimed
0323_1800_PER-RealityStar
1:30

Reality star needs surgery after Perth assault
0323_1800_PER-Accountant
2:12

Gunman who killed accountant has been found dead
0323_1800_PER-Whales
3:02

More than a hundred fight to save dozens of beached whales
0323_1800_PER-UteKill
1:47

Three year old girl hit and killed on busy highway
0323_1800_MEL-Dogs
0:27

Police dog dead and eight others sick with unusual illness
0323_1800_BRI-Thieves
1:39

Shoeless thieves target same business seven times

Featured

0319_1800_PER-GardenTap
0:30

Girl shocked by garden tap defying medical expectations
0319_1800_PER-Stabbing
2:47

Woman stabbed five times thought she 'was going to die'
The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
0:44

The moment bikie boss executed outside Fitness First gym
Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
2:04

Massive python caught hiding inside living room wall
Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
1:01

Harrowing moment father learns of kids’ deaths
0309_0530_nat_tower
1:10

Sydney tower remains closed following skywalk death
0308_1800_BRI-Irish
1:47

‘Scamming’ group of mums also suspected of stealing
0306_1800_wa_shock
1:31

Girl on life support after electric shock 'has brain damage'