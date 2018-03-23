Salisbury attack police officer: Life will never be the same

Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey, the police officer who was poisoned by the Novichok nerve agent while working on the investigation into the targeted attack on ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, has been discharged from hospital. In a statement read out by Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard, Det Sgt Bailey said his normal life "probably never be the same again". Both Sergei and Yulia Skripal remain in critical conditions in hospital.